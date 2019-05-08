Launch of Gotcha bike sharing program in Baton Rouge delayed again

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The company that’s been planning to launch e-bikes into the Red Stick has announced it’ll launch the program in June. This is the second delay in the program’s launch. Baton Rouge will be the second Louisiana city to launch a bicycle-sharing program. New Orleans started offering rented e-bikes in 2017.
After the initial mid-March launch date was pushed back to early May, the launch has now been delayed again to some time in June, the company announced in a press release Wednesday, May 8. No specific date for launch was given.
The system will install 500 GPS-enabled e-bikes across 50 mobility hubs throughout the city, including the downtown area, Louisiana State University and Southern University.
To ride the bike, users will need to download the Gotcha app to find available bikes at the hubs. The app provides several payment options to ride on a daily, monthly or annual basis. There’s is also a subsidized annual cost option for riders.
Within the next two years, the bike share program will expand to 800 e-bikes and 80 stations.
“Supporting bike share is a perfect fit for our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians because these programs give communities a healthy, green, affordable way to get around,” said Michael Tipton, head of Community Relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Blue Cross Foundation president. “Bike share programs have become popular around the country in recent years, and with Gotcha in Baton Rouge, along with Blue Bikes in New Orleans, we’re proud to help Louisiana join the movement – literally!”
Blue Cross is the presenting sponsor for the bike share system. Local agencies and departments are partnering with the e-bike system, including the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, BREC, LSU, SU and the Downtown Development District.
