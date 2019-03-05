Louisiana to become second state in U.S. to have veterans centers on all college campuses

“I think we have an opportunity with this particular person to take all these different areas of expertise and have a front door place for our veterans to come back. And so, if they need the assistance, if they have a question; they have a person with whom they can speak, someone to help them use their G.I. Benefits, to help them with their articulation agreements with other institutions. Many of our veterans start college at various places in their time in the service and so, we would love to be able to help them be graduates from McNeese,” Thomas said.