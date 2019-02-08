SOWELA still accepting students for Spring 2019 semester

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - SOWELA Technical Community College is still accepting students for the Spring 2019 semester. This is part of the college’s Second Start initiative.
The classes that are part of this program will start halfway through the regular Spring semester. The program is a compressed, 8-week format similar to a summer term.
SOWELA started the program to assist students who are trying to achieve their career and academic goals while they are still juggling additional responsibilities outside of academics like full time work or family obligations.
The new classes are offered every two or three months. The classes begin in March and are offered online or at the main Lake Charles campus.
General education courses such as Biology, Chemistry, English Composition, American History, and College Algebra are offered as well as program specific sources like Culinary Arts, Business Administration, and Criminal Justice.
To register click HERE or call 337-421-6550.
