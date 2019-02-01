Bond proposal scrapped by Jeff Davis Parish School Board

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A proposed school measure in Jeff Davis Parish was withdrawn Thursday night at a special school board meeting.
“The biggest project at that particular time was getting the middle school over to the main campus," Kirk Credeur, Jeff Davis School District superintendent, said. "The middle school is in about a 100-year-old. It’s fixing to celebrate it’s centennial and we’re concerned about the longevity of the building. We’re concerned about how it will last in the future.”
That project would have been funded by the proposed bond which would have nearly tripled the millage from 12.15 to 36.
“At the end of the day, we’re realizing that’s too much to ask of our people," Credeur said.
Following the proposed substantial increase, the school board received enough push-back from residents and local business owners to scrap the proposal.
“You start realizing how widely varied the input is and sometimes it’s so varied it’s...it’s really greatly varied," Credeur said. "You’ll get to the point where somebody will say something like, ‘hey, I went to school 40 years ago and I didn’t have air conditioning and heating, so why do these kids need it today?’ And then the next person will say, ‘of course they need air conditioning and heating. I would never send my child to a school without air conditioning and heating.’”
Going forward, Credeur said the school board wants to hear more from the public before they come up with another plan.
“Each one of those opinions are very important to us, but it does make it a challenge, at the end of the day, to try and put all of these widely varied opinions and come up with a plan that, you know, we feel a majority of the people will agree with. I think the community is going to help us do that," Credeur said.
The Jeff Davis Parish school board said their goal is to have a new proposal by late this year.
