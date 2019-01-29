New scholarship opportunities for SWLA students

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) -
Pelican State Credit Union announced two new $1,000 scholarship awards for students who have excelled in specific areas outside of their scholastic record. This brings the total awarded to 2019 high school graduates to $15,000.
“Having a ‘Heart for Service’ is at the core of everything we do at Pelican, so we are proud to offer the Heart for Service Award, which will be granted to a student who exhibited outstanding service and dedication to their community,” said Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.
The credit union will also offer the Pelican Perseverance Award for the first time. This award will be granted to a student who exhibited strength and commitment to overcome adversity and challenges during their high school career.
In addition to the new awards, Pelican will continue to grant $1,000 college scholarships to 11 college-bound members in its branch parishes across Louisiana, one member living out of state and one member related to a Pelican employee.
A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees score the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership and community service.
“We are committed to providing free financial education and serving Louisiana with an open heart. Our scholarship program has built upon this mission and helped prepare high school seniors to tackle college expenses. The addition of the two new awards aligns the program with our mission and values like never before,” Conrad added.
The credit union accepts scholarship applications from January – March 31 each year. For more information on eligibility and the application process, you can call 1-800-351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/scholarship today.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.