School bus involved in accident on Kirkman near LaGrange, no injuries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A school bus was involved in an accident on Kirkman Street, near LaGrange High School, this afternoon,
Sgt. Jeff Keenum, with Lake Charles police, said there are no reported injuries.
Calcasieu Parish School Board spokesperson Holly Holland said the initial report is that there were 16 LaGrange students on the bus.
It’s the second accident involving a Calcasieu school bus today. Earlier, a bus carrying Sam Houston High School students was involved in a wreck on the US 171 bridge over the Calcasieu River.
