Army veteran helping youth wanting military experience

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Brady Landry of Moss Bluff served his country during two deployments in the mid east. He was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and 2008 and returned again for Operation Enduring Freedom in in Afghanistan in 2010 and 2011.
“In Iraq, I drove all over the country,” recalled Landry. “Moving a lot of units in, pulling units out, moving equipment. I was a Het driver, which was the heavy equipment transport. It’s actually their tank haulers.”
When Landry returned, he felt the need to help youth reach their goals through programs like the Louisiana Army Explorers.
"Our motto is 'Mentoring future leaders.' We teach them the leadership skills whether they go into the military or if they want to use it in every day life. We teach them the tools to success."
Landry even purchased a used Fort Polk military humvee and restored it for the explorers training.
“We go to Camp Beauregard. That’s where we do a lot of our training at during the summer. We use facilities here. The National Guard allows us to use those too.”
Brady said his military experience was something he wanted to share with others.
“I saw what it did as a youth for me. I want to be able to give that to the next generation. I want to give them the tools for success that I was given.”
