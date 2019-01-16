Skip to content
50/50 Thursdays
Coca Cola Restaurant Guide
Connections
The Pledge
Legal Brief
Watch Live
Election Results
Elections
News
Hurricane
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Crime
Community
About Us
CW
Home
Submit photos
Watch Live
Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Laura
Download Apps
MAP: Christmas lights
Election Results
National Results Map
Elections
Coronavirus
Resources
What's Open
News
National
Crime
Consider This
Hometown Heroes
Legal Corner
Vail of Silence
Jeff Davis 8
Weather
Skycams
Weather with Ben
River Stages
Marine Forecast
Fishing & Hunting Forecast
Hurricane Center
Sports
Sports Person of the Week
High School
Football
LSU
McNeese State
Traffic
KPLC Gas Price Tracker
Health
Pediatric Checklist
Community
Contests
TV
TV Listings
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC
Investigate TV
About Us
Special Coverage
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle To Vote
Trail of Hope - Episode 3
By
Staff
|
January 16, 2019 at 12:53 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:34 AM
49
Currently in
Lake Charles, LA
Full Forecast
RELATED CONTENT
LSU interim president to address spring semester at noon
Tom Galligan will provide an update on university operations, including its COVID response and plans for the spring semester.
By
WAFB Staff
Published 1h at 8:35 AM
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2020
By
Patrick Deaville
1h
1h
City of New Orleans warns more restrictions imminent due to spike in COVID cases
By
Nicole Mumphrey
1h
1h
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cold start to the morning, plenty of sunshine for the afternoon
By
Jacob Durham
3:17 AM
3:17 AM
Saints hang on for 21-16 win over Falcons; clinch playoff berth
The New Orleans Saints traveled to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in a divisional showdown featuring teams that just went at it a couple of weeks ago.
By
WAFB Staff
December 6
December 6