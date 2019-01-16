Louisiana receives $8 million grant for early childhood education, is it enough?

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana was recently awarded an $8 million grant to go towards enhancing early childhood education, but, is that money enough?
“No it’s not enough,” Teri Johnson, president of Calcasieu Federation of Teachers, said.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 300 Head Start centers in Louisiana. If that $8 million grant was divided evenly, that would come out to be $23,668.
“Right now, that money has to be used not to increase class sizes" Johnson said. "It can only be used to enhance the curriculum or give professional development for the teachers, which are both really good.”
The Department of Education said currently, Louisiana serves nearly all 4-year-olds, but only 33% of 3-year-olds in the state. Johnson said she hopes to see enrollment increase.
“If a student who has not been taught their colors before they get to kindergarten, and they start out behind everybody else, because they already know their colors, or they know how to count to 10 or 20 and all those things," Johnson said. "If they’re tested on that and it’s not their fault, I just don’t think that’s fair and I think that puts an idea in their head that they’re not good enough at an early age and that just doesn’t do us any good.”
However, without the proper funding, additional seats can’t be added to these classrooms. Right now, there are over 3,000 children on a waiting list to participate in Head Start services.
While Governor John Bel Edwards agrees this money is not enough, he said receiving the grant is a step in the right direction.
“We have a lot of work left to do, I established a commission last year that started meeting in August of 2018," Edwards said. "They will make recommendations before the legislative session starts in April, trying to figure out how we have universally available early childhood education, what that will cost and what it should look like.”
Edwards said he has made some ground on early childhood education, and if reelected for a second term, he would make this issue one of his priorities.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.