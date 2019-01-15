“Lunch and Learn” held to educate area seniors about Medicare and scams

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Navigating the world of Medicare plans can be a daunting task for many people. That’s why Triad hosted its “Lunch and Learn” for senior citizens in Calcasieu Parish.
The free workshop addressed their concerns this morning. Bonnie Lee, with Humana Insurance, says knowing your options for healthcare is important.
“Scam calls are absolutely over the top in our area right now,” Lee said. "I’m getting twenty to twenty-five scam calls a day. So we all have to be very cautious, certainly make yourself aware of the phone number that you’re receiving the call from. But, No. 2, talk to someone who is a trusted insurance agent. We have an office at 3625 Nelson road with Humana. We’re happy to answer any questions. "
More than 800,000 Louisiana residents are currently enrolled in Medicare.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.