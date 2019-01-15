Fairview Elementary School to introduce new multi-lingual programs for 2019-2020 school year

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After moving to America from Cuba as a toddler, Rodolfo Rosales says he found himself struggling to learn English.
Last year, he began English as a second language, or E-S-L classes at Fairview Elementary School, which is currently 37.8% Hispanic. Now a year later, Rodolfo is a 4th grader, speaking both Spanish and English fluently. He says he has big dreams for when he gets older.
"I want to be a civil engineer so I can study how bridges and tall buildings stay successful," Rosales said.
Laurie Cunningham is the elementary ESL coach for Calcasieu Parish and says Fairview Elementary is starting a new two-way immersion course for students who are both native English speakers and native Spanish speakers. She says there was a growing need in the parish for this program.
“Having a bilingual educational background will give a child an advantage in this competitive global economy,” Cunningham said. “It’s so competitive out there, it’s important they can get all the advantages they can get.”
Cunningham says teaching kids two languages at such a young age is not only beneficial for their test scores, but also their ability to learn. So, she says growth is inevitable.
“Research shows that are bilingual and bi-literate have higher cognitive achievement and make better progress as early as test scores in elementary school,” Cunningham said.
Sarah Norman is a parent from East Baton Rouge school district where students were introduced to the two-way immersion course last year. She says at first, she was skeptical, but now a year later, she says the progress speaks for itself.
“It’s just been really amazing how quickly they have picked up and learned how to speak it and they are fluently listening to their teachers speak in Spanish,” Norman said. “They’re also learning how to read and write in Spanish as well so it’s been really awesome to see their progress.”
Cunningham says there are more opportunities for those who become literate in multiple languages. For Rodolfo, that means making twice as many friends.
“When you learn Spanish and English, you can talk to many more people,” Rosales said. “The people who are out there that speak bilingual, it will be easier for you to learn another language because when you learn more languages your brain gets bigger.”
