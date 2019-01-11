Police: Gun confiscated from student at Kinder High School

KINDER, LA (KPLC) - A gun was confiscated from a student at Kinder High School Friday, authorities said.
Kinder Police Chief Paul Courville said the Kinder Police Department received a call at 2:35 p.m. from an assistant principal, who found a gun in a student’s backpack. The assistant principal brought the student into the office and searched his backpack upon being told the student had a gun in the bag.
The juvenile was detained and interviewed, according to Kinder police. The juvenile was released to their parents and charges are pending through the Allen Parish DA’s office.
Courville said it is not known why the student brought the gun to school, but that no threats were made to students, faculty or staff.
No arrests have been made.
