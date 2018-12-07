Student apprehended after threats made on social media against LaGrange High School

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A 16-year-old student has been apprehended after threats were made against LaGrange High School on social media, authorities said.
LaGrange was placed on lockdown this morning, but the lockdown has since been lifted, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Myers said LaGrange officials were made aware at 9 a.m. Friday of a shooting threat posted online.
“It was made to some other students," Security Enforcement Division Commander Doug Poole said. "There was a party from my understanding about a week or so ago and there was a problem between some individuals and this was an extension of that.”
“The Sheriff’s Office acted swiftly and was able to apprehend the 16-year-old student off campus,” Myers said.
The student did not go to school Friday and no guns were found on campus, she said.
Poole added, “We did very very well in this incident, you know sometimes you win some and some times you lose but in this one we got on quickly and it went in our favor very quickly.”
Authorities are still investigating to determine whether the threat was credible.
What charges the student will face is also yet to be determined.
