Samsung’s ‘Solve For Tomorrow’ contest names local high school as finalist

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - Across the nation, thousands of schools entered into Samsung’s ‘Solve For Tomorrow’ contest, and Iowa High School was chosen as a finalist.
The competition is for students to use S.T.E.M. skills to solve local issues. Out of the thousands entered in the contest, 250 were selected as national finalists, including Iowa. Students at the school wanted to tackle the homeless issue in the Lake Area.
“We collectively came up with the idea that we should try to make portable and affordable housing for homeless people,” senior Katelyn Morrell said.
Bailey Matte, a senior, is part of the class developing this idea. To her, this project hits close to home.
“I hope that we can make this a large scale project and help people all over,” Matte said. “About five years ago, my family was almost completely homeless. And then, we found a small camper that we lived in for a few years,” Matte said. “So, it means a lot, I’d like to help other people not have to live through that and have somewhere safe to sleep each night.”
The students are still making their plan and figuring out how to produce affordable homes that will be durable for those living on the streets. Jennifer Underwood teaches this group of seniors and says her students idea is inspiring.
"Hopefully that will lead to bigger ideas whenever there are natural disasters or things when people are displaced from their homes," says Underwood.
Now the students are in the second phase of the contest, which is finalizing and ironing out their approach. If they move on, Underwood says the school will be awarded $20,000.
“Ultimately their goal is to do good and if they can apply what they’re learning in school in order to do that, then they will,” Underwood said.
