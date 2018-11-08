Louisiana Department of Education releases public school grades

“With the release of today’s school accountability scores, Calcasieu is proud to embrace the growth our district has made even in the face of tougher state standards. The success of our schools helping to grow our students at all levels is well demonstrated by the state’s new formula growth component, which reflects every school in the district at "C" or above. Calcasieu’s overall performance rating of "B" is a testament to the efforts of classroom teachers and all who support them, and our students working every day to improve. We are proud to say as well that all of our graduating seniors for this school year will graduate from A, B, or C high schools, a first for the district since the letter grade system began."