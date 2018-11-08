Local educator receives state-wide recognition as assistant principal of the year

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - A 28-year veteran of the Calcasieu education system and current Assistant Principal of J. I. Watson Elementary School, Stacie Reed, was recently selected as Louisiana’s Assistant Principal of the year.
Principal Joe David says her winning this award was no surprise.
“Personally, I wouldn’t be able to do my job without her. The school wouldn’t be able to run without her and that’s why I nominated her for this position in the first place,” says David.
Students at J. I. Watson say Reed’s recognition for her work is well deserved.
“It was about Mrs. Reed; how much we love her. She’s really gentle and sweet,” says first-grader Isabella.
"They all know her. She knows every student on this campus by their first name," says David.
“Everyone goes up to hug her and says ‘Hey Mrs. Reed,' ” says first-grader Cruz.
“I’m really proud of her because I’ve been here for five years at this school, so it’s amazing to see one of the teachers that I’ve known for a long time get something really special,” says fifth-grader Ryah.
David says this award is a big deal for Iowa.
“In a small town like Iowa, the school is really the center of the community, and they want to see positive things happening and this really makes her stand out for the great job that she does,” says David.
Reed says this award may be for her, but it really speaks for the hard work of the administration, teachers, students, and everyone who makes this school great.
“It’s nice when people say you’re doing a great job, but, for me, this award is so much bigger than me,” says Reed, “I feel like my staff, my kiddos, and Calcasieu Parish is getting recognized for this award.”
