Group travels nation to promote safe driving practices

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A group promoting health and wellness to high school and college students is visiting SOWELA.
UNITE brought a drunk driving simulator to show people what it’s like to get behind the wheel under the influence.
“It just needs to teach people that you shouldn’t do it all," says Jakob Cobucci, a student at SOWELA. "It really is a hazard to other people on the road not just you.”
“If someone were to get in an accident, that’s on you and something you got to live with,” Arrive Alive’s Safety Ambassador Jeffrey Bateman says. “We always say we just want to change one person’s life.”
The simulator doesn’t stop at drunk driving. It also shows the effects of marijuana usage and texting and driving.
“There’s a bunch of young people here and sometimes they don’t think they just act," Says SOWELA student Daniela Delabat. "This is a good experience for them of what would be acting before thinking.”
