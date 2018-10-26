‘Business owners vs. Ballers’ basketball game connects local businesses with students

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Washington-Marion High School hosted the first ever “Business Owners vs. Ballers” basketball game Ton Oct. 23 in an effort to connect local business owners with students.
Micheal Harrison, a Washington-Marion High alumnus and Smiley’s barbershop owner, said he hopes interacting with students in fun ways gets them excited about their future.
“It’s a way of giving back; that I can come back to the same stomping grounds I used to run around on,” Harrison said. “Hopefully I can inspire someone, in some type of way, to go out and go start your business someday, but the sky is the limit.”
The program that connects local business owners and students across the district is the Calcasieu School Board’s Partners in Education program.
“The program in itself really gives our students the opportunity to interact with businesses that they may drive by on a daily basis, but they get to put a face to it,” CPSB Spokesperson, Holly Holland, said.
Holland said a basketball game is a unique way to get the students to network with potential employers.
“They’re not just going booth-to-booth at a career fair. They’re not asking questions to a panel," Holland said. "They’re playing a game they love with people who used to play the game back here when they were here at Washington Marion, but are now successful in our community, right here.”
She said the game means so much more than what happens on the court.
“Maybe they decide ‘hey, that’s something I want to pursue or something I’m interested in’, and now they have a name and face to visit with about possibly doing that,” Holland said.
For more information on how you can register to become a Partner in Education you can go to the school board’s website.
