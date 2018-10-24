Westlake construction company educates high school students on industry related jobs

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - October is Career in Construction Month. Westlake’s ABC Pelican is celebrating by hosting roughly 500 high school students and teaching them about construction-related opportunities.
The event is a three-day learning conference starting Tuesday Oct. 23, and lasting until Thursday Oct. 25.
Construction industry experts will teach students about safety procedures, welding, millwright, pipefitting, heavy machinery and electrical practices. It is an interactive learning experience.
Students are attending from six parishes: Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis.
The main goal is to expose students to different avenues they can take after high school.
“We must be better at educating our young people about the opportunities available for them in the construction industry,” said David Helveston, president and CEO of the Pelican Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors. “These high school students will be learning about the many career pathways available for them in the construction industry from Louisiana contractors, industry professionals, suppliers, and other educational entities.”
If you wish to learn more about construction careers and training in your area click HERE.
