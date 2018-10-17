Vinton elementary school celebrates Walk to School Day

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - Vinton students walked from the Vinton Police Department to school as part of International Walk to School Day.
Residents and students who gathered at the Vinton Police Department learned street safety tips.
“We live in a residential area and we have over a third of our students that walk to school," says event organizer Homer Williams III. "In order to ensure the safety of our students and also the safety of the community, this is an important initiative to start.”
Officials hope to prevent major accidents involving students walking to school.
“Anytime we can do some hands-on learning and something that we place in their memory for a period of time, helps them to make sure that they apply what they’ve learned," says Vinton Elementary Lori Young.
Mayor Kenneth Stinson says the city has taken other steps as well.
“We’ve applied for a grant this year to extend some sidewalks from Vinton Elementary to Vinton Middle School and then on into a neighborhood that has no sidewalks. You know, we’re trying to be proactive in this and help the kids.”
John O’Donnell, representative of the SWLA Health Education Center, says the event targets parents and drivers as well.
“Drivers, motorists, parents need to know that kids are safe and that it’s okay to let her walk her bike to school because I think that’s the barrier right now.”
For a list of walking safety rules, click HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.