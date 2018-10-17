Chandler Watkins

Born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, Chandler is excited to be in Southwest Louisiana covering the news that matters to you. Chandler graduated from the University of Central Arkansas in December 2017 after studying broadcast journalism and public relations.
While in college she worked at the student-run news station, News 6, and Channel 6 Sports as a reporter, anchor, host, and news director. While in college, Chandler had the opportunity to cover a multitude of things from the 2016 presidential election to the Central Arkansas football team winning the Southland Conference and hosting FCS playoffs. She also spent a summer interning at the U.S. House of Representatives.
Chandler joined the KPLC team as a Reporter/MMJ in February 2018. She began anchoring Fox29′s Now at Nine weeknights at 9 p.m. in September 2018.
In her free time, you can find Chandler exploring Southwest Louisiana, on the sidelines at sporting events, and trying all the amazing, local food Louisiana has to offer. If you have any restaurant recommendations, be sure to let her know!
