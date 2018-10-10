SWLA musician nominated for Grammy 2019 Music Educator Award

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Southwest Louisiana educator is a semifinalist for the 2019 Music Educator Award presented by The Recording Academy and The Grammy Museum.
Mickey Smith Jr., a teacher at Maplewood Middle School, is one of 25 music teachers from around the country announced as semifinalists.
In total, more than 2,800 initial nominations were submitted from all 50 states.
The Music Educator Award was established to recognized current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to music education in schools.
Smith has been nominated before and was a Top 10 finalist for the 2015 award.
The finalists will be announced in December. For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.