Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School holds groundbreaking ceremony

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The sun shined on the hard hats and shovels as ground was broken on the site of Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School’s new campus.
Boo Kay, head of school at EDS, says this new 44-acre campus will expand the education program beyond middle school.
“Well, we are very excited to have a groundbreaking for Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School so that we can add our high school. We now have 377 students, 2-year-olds through eighth grade and we want to keep them four more years,” Kay said.
Kay says the need for the expansion isn’t just for the school to keep previous students, it’s also offering an alternative to the parish’s public schools.
“As we know, our high schools are very crowded at this time, so it seems like the time is right for our city to expand the educational opportunities we have for those four grades,” Kay said.
Robert Price with the board of trustees says after over 10 years of work put into this project, he is thrilled to finally see it pay off.
“The timing of this project is great for the Lake Area. I’ve seen a little expansion in the public school system, but nothing on this scale, so, obviously, this is something the community really needs, Just the fact that we’ve broken ground is very encouraging after all these years. It’s going to be a definite game-changer for the area,” Price said.
“The ground breaking today, I could just fly. I’ve been working with this project almost for my whole time there. It was the seed thought of the founding mother of our school that someday we might add the high school, and this is the day,” Kay said.
