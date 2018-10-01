T.S. Cooley named 2018 National Blue Ribbon School

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Department of Education (USDOE) today recognized six Louisiana public schools as 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors schools that are either high-performing or have closed achievement gaps, especially among minority or disadvantaged students.
T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School was named as one of three “Exemplary High Performing Schools.” It is among the state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments. Student subgroup performance and high school graduation rates are also at the highest levels.
The other two Louisiana schools are Caddo Magnet High School in Caddo Parish and Lusher Charter School in Orleans Parish.
Three of the selected schools are recognized as “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools.” They are among the state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.
Those schools are:
- Lewis Vincent Elementary School in Livingston Parish
- Mantegut Elementary School in Terrebonne Parish
- Vacherie Elementary School in St. James Parish
An awards ceremony will be held Nov. 7-8 in Washington, D.C., to honor each of the recipients. Each winner will receive an engraved plaque and flag signifying its status as a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School to display on their campus.
T.S. Cooley was also named a Blue Ribbon School in 2012.
“These six schools should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished,” said State Superintendent John White. “Their ability to either steadily improve student achievement over subsequent years or consistently remain one of the top performing schools in the state is a commendable achievement worthy of this distinguished honor.”
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.