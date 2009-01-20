Little Inauguration

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With police escort in hand, a miniature "Barack and Michelle Obama" entered the Wonderland of Play Head Start School, ready for the Inauguration.

Brandon Jupiter, a Pre-K student, was dressed as President Obama, and he exclaimed, "I am Barack Obama!"

Ashley Ivy Atkins is the Head Start teacher that came up with the idea to bring the Inauguration to Lake Charles. She said, "We just thought that this was such a historic occasion for our youth to really participate in our own Inauguration celebration, celebrating our first African American President. Since we weren't able to get to Washington, we created our own Inauguration over here."

The celebration was complete with catered food, a dance performance, and the Washington Marion Chorus.

And after the Inauguration ceremony, In order to get that exclusive interview with the young President Obama, I had to go through the Secret Service.

I asked Secret Service Agent Michael Guillory, "You guys have gone through great lengths to protect President Obama, how did you do that?

And Guillory replied, "Because my nanny told me to do that."

I added, "Your nanny told you to do that? That's top secret isn't it?

"Yes," he said.

When I finally was permitted to speak with the President, Jupiter enthusiastically exclaimed,"I am the 44th President of the United States of America."

Bridget Roberson, the schools administrator commented, "I think they [the children] were very excited. They've talked about it since the election. They'd come in and tell us we have a new President. And the teachers have done a great job talking to the students also about Barak Obama, and him being the first African American President."

Atkins concluded, "They're like sponges, to give them that little bit of history today on such a momentous occasion, they'll take that with them for the rest of their lives."