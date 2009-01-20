Little Inauguration - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Little Inauguration

By Tiffany Blackmon - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With police escort in hand, a miniature "Barack and Michelle Obama" entered the Wonderland of Play Head Start School, ready for the Inauguration.

Brandon Jupiter, a Pre-K student, was dressed as President Obama, and he exclaimed, "I am Barack Obama!"

Ashley Ivy Atkins is the Head Start teacher that came up with the idea to bring the Inauguration to Lake Charles. She said, "We just thought that this was such a historic occasion for our youth to really participate in our own Inauguration celebration, celebrating our first African American President. Since we weren't able to get to Washington, we created our own Inauguration over here."

The celebration was complete with catered food, a dance performance, and the Washington Marion Chorus.

And after the Inauguration ceremony, In order to get that exclusive interview with the young President Obama, I had to go through the Secret Service.

I asked Secret Service Agent Michael Guillory, "You guys have gone through great lengths to protect President Obama, how did you do that?

And Guillory replied, "Because my nanny told me to do that."

I added, "Your nanny told you to do that? That's top secret isn't it?

"Yes," he said.

When I finally was permitted to speak with the President, Jupiter enthusiastically exclaimed,"I am the 44th President of the United States of America."

Bridget Roberson, the schools administrator commented, "I think they [the children] were very excited. They've talked about it since the election. They'd come in and tell us we have a new President. And the teachers have done a great job talking to the students also about Barak Obama, and him being the first African American President."

Atkins concluded, "They're like sponges, to give them that little bit of history today on such a momentous occasion, they'll take that with them for the rest of their lives."

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat remains in place all week with a slight possibility of rain every day

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-05-19 20:36:55 GMT
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday
    A shower or two is possible SundayA shower or two is possible Sunday

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

    Tonight, it should be another nice, yet warm evening. Any clouds we see today will clear away around sunset, and the rain chances go back to zero tonight. The temperatures will be fairly warm. They should not cool out of the 70s in most places. Especially near the coastline. North of I-10 has a chance to too the upper 60s, but it will still be warm. Sunday will have a few clouds from time to time. There could be a couple stray showers in the afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly