Lake area students witness history

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Area students witnessed history in the making.

Whether they watched it in classrooms or gathered together as a student body, young people are excited about the change.

"It's gonna set a whole new standard. It's going to be an improvement," said S. J. Welsh student, J.C. Land.

Even though the 44th President of the United States is also the first African American president, Land says it isn't about race.

"A president's a president. He's just a man running our country. I think the change is good and our situation right now, we need a lot of change," added Land.

At Oak Park Middle, students were prepared for the inaugural speech after weeks of studies.

Students watched in awe with Inaugural Day's assignment in hand taking in what they say will never be forgotten.

"I'll be able to tell my kids that I was in the 8th grade at Oak Park Middle watching the president live and I was a part of history," said Megan Napoleon.

Paying close attention to the new president's words, Megan Trahan, also an 8th grader at Oak Park Middle, left the gymnasium inspired.

"I want to be a pediatrician. I know that whatever trials I face, I can push through because he did it. I mean Obama is President. He made it. I know I can make it too," Megan Trahan said.