Oak Park Elementary's Patriotic Send-Off to D.C.

By Amanda Ward - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's a ceremony of hope--hope of the change to come as Oak Park Elementary celebrates the opportunity of a lifetime to send students, faculty, and parents to Washington D.C. to witness President-Elect Barack Obama to become Commander in Chief.

"I have to admit I'm a little scared to fly, but I have to remember what my momma's text message said. It read, Rosa sat so Martin could walk. Martin walked so Barack could run. Barack ran so our children can fly. I now not only plan to fly, but to soar. The possibilities are endless for me and all Americans," said 5th grader Taylor Joseph.

"We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek," added 5th grader Aja Jordan.

They're not only excited about their trip to Washington, but also that they have the opportunity to share their experiences with you at home.

KPLC has welcomed Oak Park Elementary Staffers as our correspondents.

They will be joining us in our newscasts through KPLC Digicam as well as blogging and posting pictures on www.kplctv.com.

"And, for those of you who can't go to Washington, I want the TV's on. I want everyone to have the opportunity to share in the historic event," said Supt. Wayne Savoy.

The ceremony was complete with songs, speeches, special guests, and a patriotic balloon release.