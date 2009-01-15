Pegues Trial: Day Four - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Pegues Trial: Day Four

By Evan Johnson - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Day four of the testimony in the Daniel Pegues trial saw two of Pegues alleged co-perpetrators, Tromale Guy and Elmer Franklin, on the witness stand.  The focus of the testimony was what happened in the hours leading up to the shooting death of Deputy Allen Inzer.

Guy, who's currently jailed in Beauregard Parish on a pending charge, testified he saw Pegues, who's also known as Bone, with a gun earlier that day. Guy claimed Pegues showed them the gun while the two of them, along with two other men, were smoking PCP.  He said, "When bone got out he had a pistol in his hand, a revolver, and he was showing it to Kenny".

Guy then testified later that night he, Pegues, and Elmer Franklin attempted to rob a clothing store on Ryan Street.  When the men heard an engine and saw car lights they all ran.  While running, Guy said he heard three gunshots causing him to run faster.  Later that night, Guy testified he received a call from Franklin, saying, "Bone shot that man.  I think he was a cop.  I put that on my mama".

After Tromale Guy was released, Elmer Franklin then took the witness stand and gave a similar testimony.  He said after he started running, "I heard boom and then that's when I looked back and saw Mr. Pegues standing up and the man fell".  During cross examination, Defense Attorney Mike McHale questioned Franklin about the statement he first gave to police regarding the murder of Inzer. Franklin admitted lying to officers then, but says the testimony he was giving in court was the truth.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly