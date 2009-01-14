By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Mighty Putty claims to be an easy way to fix, fill, & seal almost anything. The package contains three tubes of putty with instructions and a disposable glove for those with sensitive skin. I brought in my coffee mug from home to mend its handle.

After getting everything in order this is what I had to say, "This is what the Mighty Putty looked like originally. We mixed it together; it took about two minutes to get it into this white-ish colored ball here. It was pretty flimsy at first. We used it to attach the original handle on the coffee mug here. As it sits in my hand, it's pretty warm. I think it's because of the chemical reaction between the two compounds that they use there. Right now, after sitting in my hand for about four or five minutes it is already starting to solidify into this ball here. So we'll have to wait and see in about fifteen minutes if this coffee mug will hold up with Mighty Putty."

The Mighty Putty seemed to bond the ceramic handle to the mug without a problem. I re-broke the handle and tried making a whole new handle out of putty like shown on the box. The putty activated in about two minutes and I was able to mold and mend a new handle. After fifteen minutes the handle was firmly attached.



I had this to say about the recent fix, "Well with this solid handle I think we're ready to enjoy a nice glass of water here so we'll start out with that. (Water spills out of the mug because there's a hole in the bottom of it) Apparently I just have a very problematic coffee mug. Mighty putty claims to fix leaky water and we're going to go ahead and test that out for the next try to fix the hole in the bottom of my cup."

The first try did not stop the leak, the putty just fell off. However, the second try proved more successful. The putty plugged the leak rather quickly. Next, I took the mighty putty to the walls. The sports department had a plaque that needed to be mounted. I kneaded the putty in my hand and mounted the wooden plaque to the painted brick wall using only mighty putty. After a few hours, the plaque remains hanging. Then, I tried mounting a chair to the wall, but I ran out of putty and I had no justification for my boss. This American made product easily holds up America's most valued symbol in our news room and bonds its way to a YES for this week's "Does it Work?" test. We found Mightly Putty for $9.99 plus tax at a local Lake Charles business.

Check out the other products Jeff has tested by clicking here!