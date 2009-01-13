Owner: Eric Avery, President
2801 Ryan St.
Lake Charles, LA 70601
337-491-9522
Open: Mon. - Fri. 8a.m. - 5p.m.; Around-the-clock Access
Business Profile:
We are a complete full-service records and information management company specializing in secure document storage, destruction and digital imaging.
Locally owned, Avery Archives has been in business since 2001.
Avery Archives provides the most secure option for records storage and destruction around. Avery Archives also uses the world's most reliable barcode tracking system for accurately tracking your records.
As businesses grow and become more technologically advanced, Avery Archives will fill a greater role in assisting businesses, through this revolution, with our storage, shredding and imaging services.
