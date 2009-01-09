By Jeff Jumper - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Times are tough and we continue to look for any way to keep some extra green in the wallet. Debbie Meyer Green Bags claim to save money by keeping your perishables fresher for longer by eliminating the natural ethylene gases produced by ripening fruits and veggies. Debbie Meyer green bags promise freshness, so we want to know, do they really work? With some help from some behind the scenes friends here at KPLC, Nicole Sisson and Kelly Lafargue worked to get our produce in the bags. We purchased five produce items to test: strawberries, broccoli, peaches, lettuce, and tomatoes. For comparison, we picked up two sets of produce to see how long the standard packaging would store our fresh goods.

We began by removing the items from their original packaging and used one bag per item type. Next, the instructions emphasized that all produce was dry before storage. Now a preliminary verdict on day one.

Nicole said, "I think it will help a little bit, but I'm not sure it's as good as it says it is."

Kelly added, "Yeah, I'm interested to see the end result, because it seems like it's so easy, just to bag the stuff."

Nicole agreed that is just seemed too easy.

Kelly looked forward to seeing if would hold up and said, "Yeah, does it really work? Because if it does, I'd be amazed"

We placed the items in the fridge, and then we waited. Our first check came on day eight, the strawberries showed a major difference. The berries in the original package were moldy, while the strawberries in the green bags remained fresh and juicy. The other products were roughly the same in both sets of packaging.

On day fifteen, the broccoli, peaches, and tomatoes were roughly unchanged in the original bags and the green bags. The lettuce was still green in both, but the green bags yielded crisper lettuce.

Finally day twenty-two rolled around, the last check. The tomatoes and broccoli kept relatively the same in both types of storage. The peaches in the green bags had molded but were softer than in the store bag. The lettuce remained remarkably crisp in the green bags while the outer layers of the lettuce in the original packaging were elastic.

The green bags held up with some of our produce while failing with others. Since the green bags worked somewhat and the bags were relatively inexpensive, Debbie Meyer's Green Bags get a semi-fresh MAYBE. The green bags cost us $9.99 when we purchased them at a local Lake Charles business. The packaging claims they can be re-used up to ten times.

