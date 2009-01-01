Workout advice - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Workout advice

By Evan Johnson - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Working out is one of the top ten New Year resolutions, but losing weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be one of the most difficult feats to accomplish.

Allen Skidmore says, "I think there's probably going to be a lot of people that made the New Year's resolution to lose weight, but sometimes it doesn't last."

Jay Lafleur says, "It is easy to make a New Year's commitment to get out here, and yes it is easy to not follow through on it."

Lafleur and Skidmore know what it takes to stick to that resolution. The duo has been working out for many years and has seen several newcomers give up.  To keep that from happening to you this New Year, Gigi's Fitness personal trainer Katy Robbins has a few tips to keep you motivated.

Robbins says, "Switch your routine up.  Don't do the same routine.  Get a personal trainer to make sure you're executing the exercises properly.  If you're seeing results it will make it hard to quit."

And having a workout partner doesn't hurt either.

Skidmore says, "If you have somebody to workout with you motivated each other.  That's the best."

Setting unattainable goals is a recipe for major burnout.  That's why you should set realistic weekly goals to help reach that ultimate goal of losing weight.

Robbins continues, "Starting off, you can workout a few day a week and once you get adjusted to the lifestyle you can add another day or you can also commit to adding a vegetable or fruit to your day."

In addition to losing weight, working out also provides some great benefits.

Lafleur says, "Statistics are right.  It will increase longevity and I plan on being here for a while."

Skidmore adds, "It gives me energy, it makes me feel good, and it keeps my weight down.  I just love to do it."

So if your resolution is to become healthier, follow these tips and you'll be looking fine in 2009.

If you've made the same resolution over and over again, don't worry.  You're doing fine.  Researchers say it usually takes five of six tries before the average person actually keeps a new year's resolution for a year or more.

