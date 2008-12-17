The Bernauer Clinic

4150 Nelson Rd. Bldg. D Suite 1
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 474-6960
(337) 474-6970
Office hours by appointment
Regenerative Therapy: Breaking the Pain of Arthritis and Sports Injuries.
Finally...a non-surgical treatment with no downtime that's designed to help you fight against arthritis and sports injuries! This is how it works: The physician introduces natural medicines into damaged, arthritic cells by means of a precise injection. This followed by infrared laser, and other modalities in order to accelerate the process. It usually only takes 1 to 6 treatments for you to improve, depending upon tissue damage, severity and joint size.
There is usually no downtime, and you can resume your usual activities immediately.
If you suffer from muscoskeletal problems such as knee or shoulder pain, whiplash, tendonitis, torn ligaments, cartilage damage or sprains and strains, give us a call today for more information!
