Entire School Moved by Little Jalyn's Story

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - Earlier this month, there was a report about a very little girl dealing with a potentially life-threatening mystery illness. Click here to link to KPLC's Britney Glaser's initial report.

Someone who saw the report decided she wanted to help raise money to pay the family's skyrocketing medical bills.

Jalyn Spears had just turned two years old when her story first broadcast. She's just 24 inches tall and weighs only 10-and-a-quarter pounds. Next to her four-month-old cousin, who weighs 14 pounds, it's easy to see how far behind Jalyn is. Doctors aren't sure, but they believe Jalyn may have a rare type of dwarfism.

In the initial report, it was stated how Medicaid fell short of covering costs associated with Jalyn's medical care, which started with a long hospital stay after having to be delivered early. That's when Zachary High 10th grader Diondra Harris put her words into action. After seeing Jalyn's story she decided she wanted to help. "You don't have to know someone to give."

She convinced her principal to replay the report so it could be seen by the entire student body. Then, her classmates were given the opportunity to donate whatever they could to little Jalyn's medical fund. By the end of the day, the school had raised $738. The generosity came as no surprise to Zachary High's principal. "After our student body saw the story again from WAFB, they were moved and they just gave. Our kids do this all the time," says Principal Kevin Lemoine.

Jalyn lives in the Lake Charles area. If you'd like to donate to the "Jalyn Seymore" medical fund, you can at any Capital One bank.