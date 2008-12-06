Not So Merry Holiday Weight Gain

By Britney Glaser - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Wherever you go during the holidays, whatever you do, food always seems to be the central focus. This can leave you feeling less than merry about weight gain and set you up for an unhealthy new year.

Whether it's getting out of a normal routine or giving in to the temptation of great-tasting food, the holidays can leave many people with a not-so great figure in just a one month period. Dynamic Dimensions trainer and dietician Suzy Trahan says, "Typically, the average weight gain in the holidays is seven to ten pounds."

That's enough to take the Christmas spirit away, but this doesn't have to be how your holiday season ends. "Research actually shows that when you're more active," says Trahan, "you pay closer attention to what you're putting into your mouth - you do pay attention to the food choices that you make."

Being active doesn't mean that you have to be in the gym, sweating every day during the holidays, but moving for at least 30 minutes a day can help you feel better and burn off the extra calories you are taking in. "It doesn't have to be a lot," says Trahan, "I think the most important thing is that they try to fit it in on a regular basis and try to be more consistent with it."

Consistency is what keeps people like Tim and Paige Broussard working out, even if they don't always feel like it. Tim says, "I just make myself get up and come here and I watch what I eat." Paige adds, "I come here every single day during the holidays to keep up my workout stamina."

The most important piece of advice from Trahan is to have a plan in place. "The expectation of the holidays is that we're going to eat more - that's that time that exercise or activity is that much more important."

*If you're looking to give a gift to someone that they can enjoy long after the holiday season ends, healthy gifts like a pedometer, heart rate monitor or even a healthy cookbook can keep them on top in the battle of the bulge. Just make sure you don't approach it in a "you need to lose weight" manner!