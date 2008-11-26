Crackdown on Crime - Allen Babineaux

By Marty Briggs - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's a crime that has frustrated the Lake Charles Police Department for the better part of eight years. A young man was tragically killed in the prime of his life in front of hundreds of witnesses, and yet no one has stepped forward with information that could lead to an arrest.

Those who new Allen Babineaux say he didn't go to bars and clubs very often. In fact, it was only after a wedding on New Year's Eve at the turn of the century that he and some friends decided to go to The Doll House. That decision would cost him his life. "From what we know, Marty, in this case, Allen Babineaux was truly, truly an innocent bystander," says Sergeant Mark Kraus with the LCPD. "We know from our investigation an argument broke out inside where a fight happened. That fight spilled out into the parking lot. We know our victim, Mr. Babineaux, exited as the fight occurred from within to get away from the flight. Once he was outside he was shot. He later died at a hospital."

Police want an answer to the one question that still haunts this case: why was a man who had nothing to do with the chaos inside the club the victim of a deadly shooting? "We want to know why this person was targeted because we do know that the fight that occurred in the bar had nothing to do with the victim, who is now deceased. We know that once that fight occurred, Mr. Babineaux left because there was a fight. Once he got outside he was targeted by the gunman and shot in the parking lot," says Kraus.

Even more troubling to authorities is the fact that this crime was witnessed by literally hundreds of people, and yet very few leads have been developed. "This case brings about some particular concerns because it was so populated. The event was witnessed by what we believe is so many people that are not coming forward to provide that information to us."

Babineaux, an owner of a local barber shop, was just 27-years old at the time of his death.

Additionally, two women were also shot outside the club on the night in question, and another man was beaten, although all survived. The Doll House on Mill street still exists, but it is no longer doing business under that name.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the person or people responsible for this crime, please call the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311.