Celebrating the life of Britney Gary

By Amanda Ward - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis community gathered at Mathews and Son funeral home in Jennings Saturday to celebrate the life of Britney Gary; a life cut short in a mysterious string of homicides. But it's not a day of mourning; it's a celebration of a beautiful soul.

"I don't want people to think about how she left us, but what she was like when she was here," said Velvet Gary, Britney's sister.

"She loved baby dolls. At 16 years old, that's what she wanted for Christmas. One of the wreaths my sister made has a baby doll on it," said Britney's aunt, Vanessa Cox.

"It's hard. But, we're just sitting back and watching the slideshows of Britney," Vanessa added.

"What I remember most about my sister is playing with her long curly hair. How she used to smile all the time, and laugh. We were always together," said Velvet.

The funeral is set for Sunday at 3pm at Matthews and Son Funeral home in Jennings.