Don't be another victim in Jeff Davis Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Don't be another victim in Jeff Davis Parish

By Amanda Ward - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Tragically Jeff Davis Parish is being labeled a dumping ground.

In three years, seven young murdered women have been found scattered across the parish. Evidence surrounding the latest victim, Britney Gary, is leading officers closer to catching the killer.

Authorities are slowly piecing together what they know.

"Having that timeline makes a difference. None of the other girls were ever reported missing. Maybe, one of them, Krisitn (Britney's cousin), was reported missing on Friday before we found her on Sunday," said Sheriff Edwards.

And that timeline could be the key. The sheriff warns the community to pay attention to loved ones.

"Please don't wait 24 hours if your loved one is overdue. Please call your local law enforcement agent so we can get the process started and track those ladies down. Track those men down if so be it. And let's find them quickly so that we don't have another case," said the Sheriff.

The sheriff also asks that you be aware of your surroundings and be suspicious.

"If someone comes up next to you, and you get that queezy feeling, note it and call police," said Sheriff Edwards.

It's good advice to "be on your toes." Because, the person responsible can hide in plain sight.

"This person or persons is pumping gas at our gas stations or our truck stops; eating in our Burger Kings and Sonics. And they go to Walmart. They are in our community" said the Sheriff.

And, while there are seven bodies, the Sheriff is still not using the term serial killer.

"Serial killing is not a crime. Murder is. That's what's used in court. One was too many, seven is too many. I'm going to continue working these cases individually and collectively. We're going to continue working so that if there are links, we put that puzzle together.

The sheriff says the only things linking the victims is that they are women, their bodies were dumped and all had traces of cocaine. He says there is no evidence linking the women connecting them to a specific suspect.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly