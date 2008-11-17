Latest Body Found In Jeff Davis Identified As Brittney Gary

From the Associated Press

The Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a body found over the weekend is that of a Jennings teen who had been missing since Nov. 2. Sheriff Ricky Edwards says Brittney Gary's family began searching for her Saturday morning and a member of the search party contacted 911 around 12:30 p.m. after finding the body. Tattoos on the body are similar to Gary's tattoos, and Edwards says her identity was confirmed late Monday by Dr. Charles Deese, the parish's coroner. Edwards says preliminary autopsy results have not been released. It is the seventh body discovered in rural parts of the parish and the fifth to turn up within a two- to three-mile radius in the last three years.