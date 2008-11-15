Body discovered believed to be missing Jennings teen

Reported By: KPLC Staff

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It appears the search for a missing Jennings teen has come to a very sad end. Jeff Davis authorities say at approximately 12:30 Saturday afternoon a member of the family search party contacted 911 about possibly finding a body.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene located approximately ½ mile south of LA 1126 on Keystone Road and confirmed there was a body. Law Enforcement and Forensic experts were brought to the scene to retrieve evidence and recover the body.

Jeff Davis Sheriff Ricky Edwards says tattoos on the body are similar to the tattoos described on the missing 17 year old, Brittney Gary, but no confirmation of identity has been made at this time. Investigators with the FBI, LA State Police, Jefferson Davis and Acadia Parish Sheriff's Offices,

Jennings Police Department and the Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner's Offices collected evidence and took statements from witnesses who saw activity in the area. The body was taken to Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

Brittney Gary went missing Sunday November 2nd after purchasing minutes for her prepaid cell phone at the Jennings Family Dollar Store. Surveillance video shows Brittney making the purchase around 5:30 Sunday, then walking out on foot. Authorities say she appeared to be alone and was believed to be walking the five or so blocks home.

While authorities did not suspect foul play, Brittney's mother always had her doubts. Teresa Gary told 7 News Brittney expressed concern for her safety following the discovery of six women's bodies that were found in Jennings since 2005. Factor in Brittany's relationship to one of the victims -- the first cousin -- and friends to several others her mother began her own search party.

Since last weekend friends and family members have been searching the same areas where the other victims were found.

