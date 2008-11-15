Body discovered believed to be missing Jennings teen - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Body discovered believed to be missing Jennings teen

Reported By: KPLC Staff

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It appears the search for a missing Jennings teen has come to a very sad end. Jeff Davis authorities say at approximately 12:30 Saturday afternoon a member of the family search party contacted 911 about possibly finding a body. 

Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene located approximately ½ mile south of LA 1126 on Keystone Road and confirmed there was a body.   Law Enforcement and Forensic  experts were brought to the scene to retrieve evidence and recover the body. 

Jeff Davis Sheriff Ricky Edwards says tattoos on the body are similar to the tattoos described on the missing 17 year old, Brittney Gary, but no confirmation of identity has been made at this time.  Investigators with the FBI, LA State Police, Jefferson Davis and Acadia Parish Sheriff's Offices,

Jennings Police Department and the Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner's Offices collected evidence and took statements from witnesses who saw activity in the area.   The body was taken to Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office for an autopsy and identification.

Brittney Gary went missing Sunday November 2nd after purchasing minutes for her prepaid cell phone at the Jennings Family Dollar Store. Surveillance video shows Brittney making the purchase around 5:30 Sunday, then walking out on foot. Authorities say she appeared to be alone and was believed to be walking the five or so blocks home.

While authorities did not suspect foul play, Brittney's mother always had her doubts. Teresa Gary told 7 News Brittney expressed concern for her safety following the discovery of six women's bodies that were found in Jennings since 2005. Factor in Brittany's relationship to one of the victims -- the first cousin -- and friends to several others her mother began her own search party.

Since last weekend friends and family members have been searching the same areas where the other victims were found.

Stay tuned to 7 News and kplctv.com for the latest on this investigation.  

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly