New Moon Driving Range

4200 Gerstner Memorial Hwy 14

Lake Charles, LA 70607



480-0700

Open Monday - Saturday 9am - 8pm

We carry pro-line equipment from all major golf companies. Example : Ping, Taylor-made, Callaway, Cleveland, Adams, Mizuno, Titleist, Nike, Cobra and even U.S. Kids for the kiddies.

We fit people for the right clubs as it is important to be in the right length and lie.

We offer lessons single and group with a PGA professional with 20 years of experience. We have leisure learning classes thru McNeese taught at the range. We have grass tee boxes and a covered area for the rainy days and to keep the sun off of you.

This is a family place and we welcome men, women and children.

We offer club repair, regripping and shaft repair.

We have been in business for 6 years and we try to give good service with our friendly staff. We're not like the big stores with a lot of people around, we give one on one attention.

You never have to worry about counterfit clubs off E-bay. Very good prices and we take your old clubs in for trade on new product.