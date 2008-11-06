Does Jeff Davis Parish have a serial killer?

By Marty Briggs - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In the past three years, six female bodies have been discovered in a ten square-mile radius in Jeff Davis parish. These bodies have been found in drainage ditches and alongside rural roads in an area just south of Jennings. So it begs the question: Does the parish have a serial killer? It's a fair question to ask, and tonight, Sheriff Ricky Edwards does his best to answer.

It's clear that Jeff Davis Parish has a very real problem. "There's something going on. We either have a serial dumper, we could have a serial killer, but at this point, we only have three of our six victims that have actually been identified as a homicide," says Sheriff Ricky Edwards. (Reporter: "What's a serial dumper?") "I really don't know. That's terminology I guess we're making up. Basically, it could be the same thing where it's the same person that is involved with them getting overdosed and just dumping their bodies somewhere else."

Whether it's a serial killer or a serial dumper, the bodies of six women have been discovered over the course of the past three and a-half years. "There are a lot of similarities. The environment they were in, the environment they've been dumped in, unfortunately. All around the same age. There's a lot of different things that are involved, but there's a lot of things that are not similar, so we're looking to bring all of the similarities together, seeing who's involved. I think at last count we've actually interviewed 200 or 300 people that have been interviewed in all six of the cases, so there's a lot of commonality into the people that they hang around, also," says Edwards.

Edwards is convinced that somebody knows something, and hopes they'll come forward with the information that's been lacking up to this point. He also urges relatives to contact authorities if they feel a loved one has been acting strangely lately, or doing anything that might cause suspicion. "This is somebody who knows this community well, who's very familiar with the ins and outs of the community -- all aspects of the community, whether it's in the drug world or whether its in the other world and so forth -- and they are acting a little strange, are acting a little weird and the loved one of that person has some feelings, they really do."

Edwards isn't convinced that we've seen the last of these crimes, but pledges to continue looking for the person or persons responsible. "It is time consuming, but we're not going to sleep until we get this done and get this solved."

The fist victim was discovered in late May of 2005. The last known victim was discovered on September 11th of this year. That body has yet to be positively identified pending the results of DNA testing.

If you have any information about who is dumping these bodies, you're asked to call the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office at 824-3850.