Jennings mother fears worst in daughter's disappearance - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jennings mother fears worst in daughter's disappearance

 

It's going on four days since anyone has seen or heard from 17-year-old Brittney Gary. She was last seen walking the five or so blocks home from the Jennings Family Dollar Store Sunday evening after purchasing minutes for her cell phone.

"We have video surveillance from the Family Dollar Store with her making a purchase at about 5:30 in the evening. She was alone," said Jennings Police Detective Joshua Crochet. 

At this point police don't suspect foul play, but Brittney's mother feels differently.

"She would have called or she would answer her phone at least," said Teresa Gary.  

With no trace of Brittney and the possibility of a serial killer in the Jennings area, Teresa fears for her daughter's safety.

"Well as everyone knows there's been six murders here in Jennings already and nothing has been solved. They haven't found anything, they don't know anything still about the other six and I don't want my daughter to be #7," said Teresa.  

According to her mother, not only was Brittney friends with several of the victims, she was related to victim number three. "Her cousin, Kristen Gary, was killed," said Teresa.  

As she nervously waits for her daughter's call, Teresa makes a tearful plea for help. "I've tried to stay positive and keep the faith, but sometimes we just get weakened because we don't know what to think. And when the police department can't find her and they can't give you any information -- what's left? You can only look to the community to help you. So I'm asking anyone out there if you have seen Brittney ... Please I'm begging you, please call me," said Teresa.  

Brittney Gary is described as approximately five feet tall, 130 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki or olive colored pants rolled up like capri pants. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Jennings Police Department at 821-5511.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly