Calcasieu Parish McDonald's Celebrates Halloween with Children's Miracle Network

Calcasieu Parish McDonald's hosted a Halloween party for the children of Children's Miracle Network and Buddy Ball on Monday, Oct. 27, at The Children's Museum.

The children had an opportunity to show off their Halloween costumes while enjoying a fun-filled day of face painting, treats and playing with the variety of engaging and educational exhibits offered by The Children's Museum.

Having grandchildren of his own, Doug Gehrig, owner of Calcasieu Parish McDonald's, was more than happy to join in on the fun and participated in many of the activities.

The party closed with a McDonald's Happy Meal luncheon.

The Children's Miracle Network in conjunction with CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital is dedicated to improving the lives of local children in Southwest Louisiana with diseases, disabilities and injuries.

Buddy Ball is an organization that provides children with special needs the opportunity to participate in sports and artistic activities, such as ballet.