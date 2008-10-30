Crackdown on Crime: Cold Case - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Crackdown on Crime: Cold Case

By Marty Briggs - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -  Almost one year ago this very night, a Lake Charles man was killed on one of our city's busiest streets.  It happened in front of a crowded bar filled with Halloween revelers.  30-year-old Brian Birdsong died as a result of a hit-and-run accident that remains unsolved to this day.  Investigators and family members hope that someone will step forward and provide a vital piece of information that could help solve this case.  

Brian Birdsong was leaving a local Lake Charles bar on Halloween night, crossing Ryan Street on the way to his parked car.  Only he never made it.  Linda January, Brian's mother, says she recalls the night vividly.  "His friend came and knocked on the door and told me that he had got hit, but he did not tell me that he was in a hit-and-run and that he had passed away.  On my way to the hospital, the ambulance driver called me and told me to meet him at St. Pat's, and I knew something didn't feel right at the time," says January.  

Despite the fact that this took place on one of the busiest streets in Lake Charles, in front of a place filled with people -- unbelievably -- authorities are having a hard time finding anyone who will come forward with information.  Sgt. Mark Kraus with the Lake Charles Police Department says, "Somewhere, Marty, somebody knows about what happened in this case.  It may be a passenger in this vehicle, it may be, obviously, the driver.  Or it may be somebody who's afraid or concerned about getting involved, and we encourage those people to come forward with that information so we can close this case."  

The bar's surveillance video from the night of Birdsong's death shows patrons rushing to assist Birdsong moments after he was struck.  It also shows the vehicle detectives believe is the hit-and-run driver.  "What we do know about the vehicle is that it's a white, single-cab Chevrolet or GMC vehicle, it was headed northbound, it has a headache rack on the back window, which prevents materials from coming into the window, so it's a truck that at one time was used for loading and transporting items.  We again know that it was traveling northbound, and we believe that it could be occupied by two people," says Sgt. Kraus.  

The driver who hit Birdsong immediately fled the scene, and so far, has managed to elude authorities.  "Sometimes these cases are a matter of good people that made a bad decision. The driver of this vehicle may have been a good person who panicked in the event and left, and is now walking a year with this on his conscious, looking over his shoulder waiting for the police officer to show up at his house or his job.  If that person can come forward with that information and give an explanation as to why he left, sometimes -- and I'm not saying in this case -- but sometimes, there is some compassion from the District Attorney's part, or the judges part, or even the victim's family's part, that sometimes this person receives a lighter sentence for coming forward and closing the case out," adds Kraus.  

Birdsong's mother would like closure, and is urging anyone with information to please contact authorities.  "I know someone saw something, and I'm asking whoever saw anything to just come forward," says January.  

Just one call could solve this cold case. 

If you have any information regarding the hit-and-run death of Brian Birdsong, you're urged to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly