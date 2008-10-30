How to report voter fraud on Election Day

The United States Attorney Donald W. Washington announced the office's efforts for the November 4, 2008 general elections. The Justice Department's nationwide Election Day Pfrogram is designed to make voting easier and cheating harder.

Phone numbers are being offered to respond to election fraud complaints and voting rights abuse on November 4th.

Complaints about ballot access problems or discrimination can be made to the Civil Rights Division's Voting Section in Washington at 1-800-253-3931 or 202-307-2767.

If a voter is targeted based on race, color, religion, or national origin they should contact the Civic Rights Division's Criminal Section at (202) 514-3204.

The federal district covers 42 parishes and includes the major cities of Shreveport, Monroe, Alexandria, Lake Charles and Lafayette, LA. The Assistant United States Attorneys can be reached at the following phone numbers: Shreveport (318) 676-3600 and Lafayette (337) 262-6618.

The FBI can be reached byt the public at the following phone numbers: Shreveport (318) 864-2609 and Lafayette (337) 233-2164.

United States Attorney Donald Washington said, "Election fraud and voting rights abuses dilute the worth of the votes honestly cast."