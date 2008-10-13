Edley Hixson Sr. October 13, 2008

Edley Hixson Sr. was born Aug 18, 1913 in Alexandria, Louisiana. He was the 5th child of James E. Hixson Sr. and Annie Conella Hixson. His parents were living in San Antonio, TT but were visiting relatives in Alexandria, La when he was born. He grew up in San Antonio, graduated from San Antonio High School and attended St. Mary's College for 2 years before moving to Lake Charles.

He and his parents moved to Lake Charles on Monday March 6, 1933. This was the day that President Franklin D Roosevelt closed all the banks. He worked with his father and older brother James Hixson Jr. in the new funeral home they were opening in Lake Charles. In 1935 he married his sweetheart Elizabeth Long of San Antonio, TX. In 1942 he arranged for the Hixson Family to purchase the charter of Magnolia Life Insurance Company and was the 1st President of Magnolia Life.

He was instrumental in heading the Hixson Funeral Home's long term expansion program which began with the purchase of Mc Millen-Dugas Funeral Home in Sulphur, La. Additional funeral homes would be purchased in Welsh, De Ridder, Leesville and Creole, La. Funeral Home Chapels would be built in Vinton, Merryville, Westlake and Moss Bluff, La. He was the managing partner for over 40 years.

Edley was a past President and active member of the Louisiana Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association. He was the featured speaker at the national convention of the Order of the Golden Rule funeral directors association. Edley was also very active in the insurance industry and was a Past President of the Louisiana Insurers Conference. He was very active in helping pass insurance and funeral legislation for many years. He was instrumental in purchasing property on the lake front in order for the Hixson Family to build the Magnolia Life Building. It was the 1st high rise office building constructed on the lake front.

He was active in many civic organizations including the Lake Charles Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, and Masonic Order. He received the Lake Charles Rotary Clubs' Distinguished Service Award for 65 years of service. Edley has been a member and Deacon of Sale Street Baptist Church for 13 years. He was a former Deacon, Sunday School teacher and active member of Trinity Baptist Church for many years.

Preceded in death by his bride of 62 years: Elizabeth Long Hixson Survived by: One son, Edley Hixson Jr. and wife Sue of De Ridder, La; 4 Grandchildren, Dallas Hixson and Cindy of Alexandria, Clint Hixson of Monroe, Catherine Hixson Clary and Mike of Moss Bluff, Lee Hixson of De Ridder; 3 Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth Hixson and Dallas Hixson Jr. of Alexandria, and Anna Clary of Moss Bluff.

His funeral will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 15, 2008 at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Rev. Arthur Rocket and Dr. Charles Kimball will officiate. Burial will be in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be 5-9 Tuesday and will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

