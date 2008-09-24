Memorial Hospital for Women Announces Upcoming Family Education Classes

Women don't need to have blocked arteries to experience a heart attack, a new study points out.

For women, blocked arteries not the only trigger for heart attacks

There may be a link between asthma in women and changes in levels of female hormones such as estrogen and progesterone, researchers report.

Depression is a big problem in women during and after pregnancy, but it's also a concern throughout the reproductive years.

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

A woman's journey to motherhood can be less stressful and more rewarding for herself-and her family-with knowledge and support. Prenatal classes help prepare mothers-to-be and their families for the incredible change that is taking place in their lives.

The following is a list of education classes being offered by Memorial Hospital for Women in October, November and December. For more information or to pre-register, call (337) 480-7243.

PREPARED CHILDBIRTH SERIES

Recommended during the last 3 months of pregnancy. Learn comfort, relaxation, positioning, breathing, and massage techniques for increasing the comfort level and enhancing the birth experience.

Tuesdays, October 14, 21, 28, November 4, 11, 18

6:30pm - 8:30pm

$35/couple

ONE DAY PREPARED CHILDBIRTH CLASS

Recommended for the last 2 months of pregnancy. Learn comfort, relaxation, positioning, breathing, and massage techniques for increasing the comfort level and enhancing the birth experience during this condensed version of the Prepared Childbirth Series.

Saturdays, October 11 or November 8

9am - 5pm

$35/couple

BREASTFEEDING CLASS

Recommended during the last 3 months of pregnancy. Learn positioning, latch-on, early feedings and the importance of assessing baby's intake.

Thursdays, October 16, November 13 or December 11

6:30pm - 8:45pm

$10/couple

SIBLING CLASS

Recommended during the last 3 months of pregnancy. Siblings prepare for the new arrival.

Wednesday, October 15 or Monday, November 3

6:30pm - 7:30pm

$10/family

BABY CARE CLASS

Recommended during the last 3 months of pregnancy. Review newborn characteristics, general baby care, early parenting issues and community resources.

Mondays, October 20, November 17, or December 8

6:30pm - 8:30pm

$10/couple

INFANT CPR FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Learn and practice rescue for choking and CPR for infants. This is not a certifying or credentialing course, but is recommended for expectant parents, new parents and support persons.

Monday, October 6 or Tuesday, December 9

6:30pm - 8:00pm

$5/person