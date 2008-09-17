Disabled American Veterans Disaster Relief Grant Program

The Disabled American Veterans is now conducting relief efforts in the following areas affected by Hurricane Gustav and Hurricane Ike. These grants are for SERVICE CONNECTED VETERANS AND/OR WIDOWS ONLY.

The location where help is to be available is as follows:

Mobile Service Vans

Wednesday, September 17, 2008

Houma, Louisiana

VA Outpatient Clinic

Thursday, September 18, 2008

Patterson, Louisiana

Patterson Civic Center

Friday, September 19, 2008

Jennings, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana War Veterans Home

Saturday, September 20, 2008

Lake Charles, Louisiana

DAV Louis L. Lust Chapter 17

5516 Hwy. 90 East

DAV Office - Baton Rouge 1885

Wooddale Blvd. Suite 113

Wednesday - Friday 8 AM - 4 PM

1st 150 Veterans to sign up each day.

First come first served

DAV Relief Grant Procedures

In order to qualify for a DAV Relief Grant, a veteran must be service- connected through the Veteran Administration (VA). In order for widow to qualify to qualify, their spouse must have passed away due a service-connected ailment.

Qualified Veterans and widows must bring proof of VA service connection and proper identification with them. If they do not have these documents with them, they will be turned away .

Proper documents included VA ID card with the words "Service-Connected" indicated on the card or VA claim awards letter, A valid Louisiana Drivers License or Louisiana Identification Card, A CHAMP/VA ID Card (for widows only). DD214s or documents showing claims in process are not valid documents to qualify a veteran.

Grants are given to qualified applicants on a first come first served basis. The exact amount of the grant will be determined by the Service Officer after interviewing the applicant. A veteran does not have to be member of Disabled American Veterans to qualify; however, they must be a service-connected veteran. It should be noted that the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is a private, non-profit, veterans Service organization and is neither a Federal or State agency.