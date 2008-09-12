Woman's body found in local canal - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Woman's body found in local canal

By Britney Glaser - bio | email

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A woman's decomposed body has been found in a wooded area near a levee south of Jennings, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ricky Edwards.

This is the sixth female body found dumped in a rural part of the parish in three years.  Edwards says arrests were made in two of the cases, but insufficient evidence led to the dropping of charges.

Edwards says no one has been reported missing in the parish and they are working to identify this latest victim, who authorities believe is a white female.

Here's a recap of the history of the mysterious findings of women found dumped in the parish:

*The first body was found in May 2005 by a fisherman in the Grand Marais drainage canal off LA 1126.  The victim was identified as 29-year-old Loretta Lynn Chaisson Lewis of Jennings.

*The second victim was found in June 2005, floating in a drainage canal off LA 102.  The victim is identified as 30-year-old Ernestine Marie Daniel Patterson of Jennings.

*The third victim was found in March 2007, by a fisherman in the Petitjean Canal off LA 99.  The victim is identified as 21-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Gary Lopez of Jennings.

*The fourth victim was found in May 2007, near the intersection of Bobby and Earl Duhon Roads.  The victim is identified as 26-year-old Whitnei Charlene Dubois of Jennings.

*The fifth victim was found in May 2008, by a city police officer off East Racca Road.  The victim is identified as 23-year-old Laconia Shontel "Muggy" Brown of Jennings.

All of the victims were between the ages of 21-30 and Edwards says several of them are believed to have been involved in "high risk lifestyles."

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate these cases, along with the Jeff Davis Parish Coroner, Louisiana State Police, FBI, and the Jeff Davis District Attorney's Office.

The latest victim's body has been taken to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office to determine a cause of death.

